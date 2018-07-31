Portland, TX (KIII News) — Portland businesses received help Tuesday through the Rebuild Texas fund and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

$50,000 was donated to a handful of businesses that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce teamed up with surrounding chambers to bring dollars back into the hands of local business owners.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing almost one year following Harvey, but business owners are ready to welcome tourists back into their communities.

"Giving grants and helping out small business do a lot more because it does actually filter through the rest of the community," Jennifer Hay said.

Portland is just one of several communities that will receive up to $400,000 in donations.

