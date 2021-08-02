Portland Chamber of Commerce cancels Windfest 2021

Organizers said it was the best decision to cancel and work towards an even greater event for 2022.

PORTLAND, Texas — Portland officials announced Monday that Windfest 2021 has been canceled.

"With all outdoor festivals and events being canceled in the area and the current guidelines put out by the state, it was the best decision to cancel and work towards an even greater event for 2022," organizers said in a press release.

The economic impact will be felt in the area, city officials said.

“As you know, Windfest is the Chamber’s biggest fundraising event, it is also an event where so many people come together to enjoy themselves in a safe environment," Stephanie Turany, Chairman of the Portland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said. "This was not an easy decision, by far, but we felt this is the right decision to ensure the safety of our beautiful community, along with our surrounding neighbors."

It takes a lot of people and a lot of work to put Windfest on and it was decided the event was just too large to successfully modify to make work and to safely implement even with a safety plan in place, organizers said.

“The hardest thing to do when you're comfortable is to change. This past year has made everyone uncomfortable and so it's the perfect time to change. We're out of our comfort zone but we have come through so much as a community, and each time there has been an interruption in our normal way of doing things, we come out so much better in the aftermath," Elizabeth Ackman, Windfest Committee Chair, said. "I know that each of us cannot wait to move on to the new normal and I challenge you to harness these disappointments and interruptions into innovating the ways in which we can leverage leadership, citizenship and most of all each other.”

The Portland Chamber of Commerce plans to do a "super event" for 2022.

