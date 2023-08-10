City of Portland to celebrate National White Cane Day Saturday

The free event will provide free food, a resource fair and door prizes from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joe Burke Pavilion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland in collaboration with the National Federation of the Blind of Texas and Portland North Bay Lions Club is hosting the first annual National White Cane Day event from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Joe Burke Pavilion.

The free event aims to celebrate and raise awareness locally for the white cane, the universal symbol of mobility, safety and independence for people with visual impairments.

Mayor of the city of Portland Cathy Skurow, Tommy Rodriguez from the National Federation of the Blind of Texas and Laura Cantwell from the Portland North Bay Lions Club joined us on Domingo Live to share more about the inaugural event.

Cantwell provided her knowledge on the history of the national recognition of White Cane Day.

"Every state now has a White Cane law giving rights to the blind and cane user", said Cantwell. "In 1964, Congress proclaimed October 15 as National White Cane Safety Awareness Day."

Mayor Skurow will read a city proclamation at the event recognizing the awareness day here locally.

For more information on the event click here.

To learn more about the white cane and how you can receive one for free visit nfbtx.org.

