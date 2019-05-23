PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Chamber of Commerce hosted a hurricane awareness breakfast Thursday at Northshore Country Club to prepare for the 2019 hurricane season.

Several elected officials got together to highlight the importance of communication, knowing evacuation routes, and planning ahead of severe weather.

Portland did not sustain significant damage from Hurricane Harvey, however, Mayor Cathy Skurow tells 3News she believes the City has learned almost two years later.

"That was an exercise for us, and we learned so much. Every hurricane is different but the tools we had in place and the experiences we went through can only," Skurow said. "Help us in a natural disaster moving forward."