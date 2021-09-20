Portland's new Chick-fil-A ready to serve community with Grand Opening Thursday

Chick-fil-A Portland will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Portland with Chick-fil-A for a year.

PORTLAND, Texas — Portland residents will no longer have to drive to neighboring towns for Chick-fil-A beginning Thursday.

Chick-fil-A Portland celebrating their Grand Opening Thursday, Sept. 23. The new location, at 1125 U.S. Highway 181, near the intersection of Highway 181 and Wildcat Drive, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Portland will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Portland with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Corpus Christi area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Portland will open for dine-in, carry-out, curbside pick-up and drive-thru service, with third-party delivery available shortly after the opening. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A® App or online ordering.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Claudia Baltazar as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Portland.

“As the Operator of Chick-fil-A Portland, I look forward to mentoring my Team Members, building meaningful relationships in the community and making a positive impact on our neighbors,” said Baltazar. “We are thrilled to open this new restaurant and can’t wait to serve our guests great-tasting food with our signature hospitality.”

