Due to agreement with Corpus Christi, Portland enters stage one drought restrictions

The City of Portland is contractually obligated to abide by the same restrictions as the City of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland has implemented stage one mandatory drought restrictions.

Restrictions went into effect for Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Portland purchases their water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which purchases water from the City of Corpus Christi. Under the purchase agreement, the City of Portland is contractually obligated to abide by the same restrictions as the City of Corpus Christi.

Here are the restrictions for stage one:

Limit sprinkler irrigation to one day per week. Watering day is the day of your weekly trash pick-up

Those outside of city limits' watering day is Friday

Irrigation and lawn watering are prohibited between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Limit washing vehicles, motorbikes, boats, and trailers to 1x per week on designed watering day (trash pick-up day), unless using a bucket or a hose with a positive shutoff nozzle (including soaker hoses)

Limit filling swimming pools and jacuzzi-like pools to one time per week on designated watering day

Permits are required for:

Using fire hydrants for construction purposes

Washing buildings, sidewalks, homes, driveways and other similar items (except for business purposes or in interest of public health)

Variances for new plantings, hardships, and special circumstances

These permits can be obtained through Public Works - located at 1101 Moore Ave. Please call for questions 361-777-4601

Portland residents may continue to:

Use handheld and drip irrigation (bucket and hoses with a positive shutoff valve - including soaker hoses) any day and time

Water foundations to maintain the integrity of buildings with a handheld hose or drip irrigation system any day and

You can find more information on the City of Portland's website.

