CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland is welcoming its first anime and gaming convention this weekend.
KadabraCon organizers are expecting between 1,500-2,000 residents and visitors to attend the event, which kicks off Sept. 29 at the Portland Community Center.
Kirk Wood is the owner of KadabraCon and couldn't be more excited to have such a niche event for the residents of Portland and the Coastal Bend.
He said there will be a haunted house, concerts, celebrity guests, and gaming tournaments.
"We're going to have cosplay panels which is really cool because it will have an artistic side so it's going to be a lot of fun," he said.
Wood says there will be food trucks, a car show, and a one-ton flying bison from the Nickelodeon show ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’. Dressing up as your favorite anime, gaming or pop culture character is highly encouraged.
You still have time to grab your tickets which range from $10-$40. To learn more, click here.
