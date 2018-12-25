PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — During this time of year, not all children are lucky enough to have a nice Christmas with loved ones, or to even get a Christmas present. That's why one gym in Portland is doing something about it.

Pure Energy Fitness Gym took kids from the Connection Shelter to Academy Monday to buy some new shoes.

"It's awesome when we look at their faces and see their smiles, and sporting their new shoes and new clothes that have been donated to the community like people from Pure Energy Fitness," said Terina Robinson, program director for the Connection Shelter. "It's just awesome. We love it and get overjoyed."

Robinson said they know they can't bring back the children's families or fix their situations, but they hope kind gestures like these will show them that they are loved.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII