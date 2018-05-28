To commemorate the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country a remembrance ceremony was held out in Portland this Memorial Day Weekend.

The celebration included the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi entertaining all who came out, especially members of the armed services.

Mayor of Portland, Cathy Skurow says this was her first public comment as the new and it couldn't be a bigger honor than to give tribute to the fallen veterans of our military service.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII