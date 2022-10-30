Portland mayor says pandemic delayed her mammogram, breast cancer diagnosis

Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow shared her story with 3NEWS to encourage women to get their yearly mammograms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As breast cancer awareness month comes to a close, the impact of the disease can be felt year-round.

Cathy Skurow has served as the mayor of Portland for four years. But in July of last year, she received test results that would change her life.

"The hardest part of this journey for me was the ‘not knowing,'" Skurow said.

For many, the pandemic caused people to delay their annual mammograms. Mayor Skurow was one of them.

"For whatever reason that inner spirit told me it was time," Skurow said. "Thank God I did because my mammogram came back irregular."

She was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which is the presence of abnormal cells inside the milk ducts of a breast. Skurow wouldn’t know until later it was stage two breast cancer.

"When I got to MD Anderson I fully understood what my path was," Skurow said. "That's when I started to I guess accept I was in denial."

Skurrow said one memory at MD Anderson was of a woman with an IV in her arm looking out of a window crying.

"It's hard when you know that that could be you or your family member," Skurow said. "So please get your mammogram."

What keeps Skurow going is the support of the Portland community and her friend, Jo Ann Ehmann, the mayor of Ingleside.

"She understood exactly what I was going through not only as a political official but she also is a breast cancer survivor."

With no family history or outward signs of the disease, early detection saved Skurow's life.