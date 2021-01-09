Portland moving forward with park construction project.

Later this month, the Portland City Council is expected to authorize construction for this major upgrade to what continues to be a regional attraction.

PORTLAND, Texas — After months of planning and waiting, the city of Portland is finally ready to move forward with the Indian Point Park project.

For years, residents of San Patricio and surrounding counties have counted on grabbing a rod and reel and relaxing at Indian Point Park. The pier, just off Highway 181 on the edge of Portland, is where many taught their children how to fish.

One look, though, will tell you that the area next to the pier has certainly seen better days. That includes the old bait shop and concession stand, which really hasn’t been used much in about a decade-and-a-half.

Back in the summer of 2019, the Portland City Council decided to move forward with an improvement project for the area. Since then, Richter Architects has created a design that reimagines the park, and recently, Beecroft Construction was brought on board to make it a reality.

“We are going to be installing some iconic shade structures at the park, as well as barbecue grills, picnic tables, food truck hookups and additional parking,” said Brian DeLatte, Portland’s Deputy City Manager. “It's really going to be something that's both functional and public art," De Latte said.

Later this month, the Portland City Council is expected to authorize construction for this major upgrade to what continues to be a regional attraction.

Once that happens, the old building will come down and, in its place, a state-of-the-art pavilion will be built, all in phases that would begin in October and last about four months.

DeLatte said, “Portland has always been about families; we've been about quality of life programming in a quality place. Our residents recently invested $25-million-dollars in our Sports Complex, our Municipal Park, and our Community Center, so this project is just a logical extension of those efforts.”

It is estimated that this project will cost about $2.4-million-dollars, with the city exploring options to pay for it that include a hotel occupancy tax.