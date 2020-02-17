PORTLAND, Texas — Portland first responders are reminding residents about a change to an ordinance designed to ensure their fire trucks can respond to calls safely.

Fire Chief John Morris said back in November, Portland's city council approved an amendment to an ordinance requiring the heights of trees over roads to be 14 feet. The City sent out letters to people who may be in violation asking that they please trim their trees.

The aim is to make sure tree limbs are not blocking fire trucks and other emergency vehicles from getting to emergencies.

