PORTLAND, Texas — The unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continues across the nation. Here in Texas, protests have turned violent in some cases and there have even been reports of looting. Members of the Texas Army National Guard have been called up to help try to keep the peace.

One of those National Guardsmen serving on the front lines is the City of Portland Police Officer Cory Ricci. He has been deployed to Houston with his military unit to serve as a peacekeeper. Folks in Portland are asking you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

"He's a very proactive officer," Chief Mark Cory with the Portland Police Department said. "He takes his military career seriously. Me, being an Army Veteran, I love working with other Veterans and military personnel. He's doing a great job for our department and also for our military."

Chief Cory spoke with Ricci by phone. He is said to be doing just fine. It's unclear right now how long he will be deployed.

