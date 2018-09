Portland (Kiii News) — Michael Bryan was shocked by the amount of rain he received at his Portland home overnight. HIs home is located on Crosby street and the non-stop rain quickly filled up his yard. He shared video of what he saw from his door step Saturday morning and told 3 News he didn't even get this much rain during Hurricane Harvey. He said luckily his home is on a high foundation or it would be filled with water.

