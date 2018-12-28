Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Residents in Portland, Texas, are concerned after several car burglaries were reported over the last few weeks, including seven just this week alone.

The Portland Police Department said this week's burglaries happened in the area of Oak Brook. A vehicle that had been stolen in Corpus Christi was used in the auto burglaries and was recovered by police near Indian Point Pier.

However, police said the cars that were burglarized had been left unlocked.

"We at the Police Department do all we can to protect your property, but there comes a point that people need to take their responsibility and try to protect their own property as well," Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said. "And if that's just merely locking your vehicle door like we're asking, that would be of great assistance to us."

Police said vehicles have always been a favorite target for thieves, and that it's also important to protect the information you store in your glove box. The car itself can be replaced, but a stolen identity can cause problems for years to come.

