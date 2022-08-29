Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd

The pier is expected to leave a lasting impression for all who use it. It's not only free, but will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades.

It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth.

Angler Regino Rios had a pep in his step as he pushed his basket of fishing gear to the very end of the renovated Indian Point Pier.

Following the ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony the almost 88-year-old was among the first in line to cast one out.

"It's beautiful, it's beautiful! Oh my God. I haven't been back since they close it," Rios said.

Cathy Skurow, Mayor of Portland, said the the city has been able to add several upgrades to the popular spot since taking down the old structure. That includes the new pavilion, a fish cleaning station and even a few picnic tables.

"We had a little delay while building the pavilion, because of supply chain issues, so we took the opportunity to reallocate some money to rebuild the pier, handicap accessible, there's lighting," Skurow said.

At a cost of over $2 million, the project, is something Skurow said was truly gifted to the city through the financial assistance of neighbors like Gulf Coast Growth Ventures and their contractors Zachry Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc.

"To see this come to life is something special," Paul Fritsch, President and site manager at Gulf Coast Growth Ventures said. "Indian Point has been a long piece of the Portland history. To see this beautiful facility is something to be proud of."

The pier is expected to leave a lasting impression for all who use it. It's not only free, but will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

