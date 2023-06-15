Portland residents prove you're never to old attend prom

The city's chosen theme for the prom was "A Night to Remember."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday night, the City of Portland invited residents aged 60 and over to relive their high school years by attending the Senior Prom.

3NEWS had the opportunity to speak with this year's prom king, Mark Brown, and his wife, Esther, who have been married for 43 years.

"We love to dance," Esther said. "It's the best exercise. you know we see people in their 80s and 90s still dancing. they're limber. it's good for your heart and just the mobility. the flexibility. And you're with a partner that loves to dance and what else can you ask for?"

The prom welcomed all Coastal Bend residents aged 60 years young and over, and admission was free.

