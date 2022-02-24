Portland residents to vote on allowing expanded alcohol sales

It would allow the sale of alcohol in its entertainment and leisure district, also known as the LED, the new name for the Old Town district.

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland will vote for new rules regarding alcohol sales in one section of the city, making it the only Texas city permitted to do so.

It would allow the sale of alcohol in its entertainment and leisure district, also known as the LED, which is the new name for the Old Town district.

“We’re seeing a growth in people interested in what this area has to offer," said Dinah Bowman, a local business owner in the district.

The district stretches from West Broadway Avenue to Moore Avenue and runs parallel to Highway 181. The purpose is to transform the Old Town district and repurpose a run-down area into a pedestrian and bike-friendly destination for locals and tourists.

“This will benefit Portland by having liquor by the glass," Shawn Cass said. "Having a brewery or winery or anything that we can do that’s going to cater to tourists and also the people that live here and work here.

“Right now we have an area of town that is not really beneficial to a lot of people. We’ve got empty land, we’ve got empty buildings, we’ve got things that could be revitalized.”

Local businesses like Bowman Design and Framing have been in the district for 40 years. Dating back to 1910, it’s one of the oldest buildings in Portland and Bowman said now is the perfect time to bring new life to the area.

“I could have a wine tasting, you know," Bowman said. "And able to sell a flight of wine for people to taste. Currently the way the structure is I could only offer it for free.”

The City of Portland currently restricts alcohol sales to restaurants and food must make up the majority of sales. The LED allows breweries, boutiques, and family-friendly venues to sell alcohol under the city’s guidelines.

“They could go gallery hopping like they do in other cities," Bowman said. "So I think this is a move forward to bring us in line with things that are current.”

Bars will not be permitted in the new district. If citizens vote to allow expanded alcohol sales in the LED, real estate broker Sean Cass says property value will rise. The Old Town district currently has some the lowest appraisal values in Portland.

“There’s no question about it," Cass said. "This is going to bring this entire area up, it’s going to help other properties that are going to be listed, that are going to be sold where people are going to come in with fresh ideas.”

Residents will get the chance to vote on expanding alcohol sales in the district on May 7.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.