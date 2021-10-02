National animal rights group responds to Portland teen's arrest for animal cruelty

Animal Wellness Action has been leading the charge to end animal cruelty in the U.S. for the past several years.

PORTLAND, Texas — On Tuesday, a Portland teen was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after a shocking video went viral over the weekend of the teen picking the cat up over his head and slamming it to the ground.

Portland Police officials say that teen was 17-year-old Kaleem Gholsby, a Gregory-Portland ISD student.

National animal rights organization Animal Wellness Action, a Washington D.C. based animal rights group, made a statement on the arrest after the story was published.

The group's Executive Director Marty Irby said that animal abuse cases have been on the rise in the U.S., with dozens of arrests just this week across the nation.

“We applaud the Portland Police Department for their arrest of Kaleem Gholsby on animal cruelty charges and hope this sends a strong signal to Texans that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our modern-day society," Irby said.

Irby said the group launched an effort to pass the federal Animal Cruelty Enforcement (ACE) Act that would create an official Animal Cruelty Crimes Unit at the U.S. Dept. of Justice to better enforce existing federal animal cruelty laws.

“For far too long many law enforcement has overlooked animal cruelty crimes, and we hope the U.S. Representatives from Texas and U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will join our efforts to pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crack down on animal cruelty,” Irby said.

Gholsby is facing charges for Cruelty of a Non-Livestock Animal, which is a 3rd Degree Felony. Gholsby played running back for Gregory Portland's football team last year.

Gregory-Portland ISD released the following statement on the arrest:

G-PISD does not condone abuse or mistreatment of animals in any way. We understand the content of this video is disturbing, and has been shared among students. We ask that our parents and families talk to your students, and reach out to your School Counselors if any are in need of support or services.

