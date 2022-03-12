47th annual Windfest will blow into Portland at the beginning of April

The event brings the community and families together in a fun and safe environment, and it is a welcome return for the Coastal Bend.

PORTLAND, Texas — After postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19, the Portland Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the return of Windfest this year!

The event brings the community and families together in a fun and safe environment, and it is a welcome return for the Coastal Bend.

According to a press release, the festivities begin on Thursday, April 7th with the carnival and the Illuminated Night Parade.

The performances taking place are as follows:

Friday: Tumble Dry Low will perform, then Five Card Draw will open up for Robert Ray - all on the Al Willeford Stage.

Saturday: Bushbuillit will open, followed by Jason Suthern, Luke Prater, and Jake Ward. Then, later that evening, Zydeco Hellraisers followed by Little Skynard - Lynard Skynard Tribute, ending with Nightbird - Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band.

Sunday: Tejano Sunday with performances by Grupo Afinique, Stephanie Abriana & El Chavalon, and Patsy Torres & Jaime Vidal with Street Talk. Also performances by the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, The East & The Crow & Broken Duck Feet.

Having fun with the family will be a breeze!

Here is a sampling of the activities Windfest has to offer:

Live music

Carnival rides

Games

A marketplace

Parade

Cook-off

Cornhole tournament

The “Dachshund Dash” and “All Dog” costume parade

Pony rides

Petting zoo

New this year is the Healthy Portland Stage where attendees can participate in zumba, paddle board yoga, and watch dog obedience demonstrations on Saturday.

Other new attractions at this year's event include:

Armadillo races

Dino encounters

Dino dig

Mobile planetarium science dome

Singing tesla and much, much more

If you are interested in participating in any of these events, becoming a sponsor, purchasing tickets, or becoming a vendor, you may contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650 or visit their website at www.windfest.org.

