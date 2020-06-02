PORTLAND, Texas — Over the last couple of years, the city of Portland has been experiencing a lot of growth.

Last week, Mayor Cathy Skurow gave her state of the city address, and in that address, she discussed the past and future improvements for the city.

Portland's City Council has approved the 5-year capital improvement plan making sure the city is keeping up with the rapid growth they are experiencing.

The public work's facility is currently in phase 1 of its 2 phase project, improving its site as a better resource for the community.

"Really great area for animal adoptions, for meet and greets, for medical needs for the animals, and for more staffing area, and it also will include a citizen drop off area for bulky trash items which is a great new amenity for our citizens," said Kathleen Weisenberger.

Portland currently has two fire stations, but only 1 is fully operational.

To keep up with the growing areas, the city is looking towards the westside of town to build a new fire station to better serve those growing areas.

"That affects not only our citizens but our overall response ratings which can impact insurance levels, it's an overall planning effort to make sure we're being responsible for future growth," said Weisenberger.

Indian Point Pier has been a popular spot for fishing, and the design phase has been completed by Ritcher Architect and they have already started the construction phase.

"We want to maintain that great pier for fishing, but also have a landmark that's visible from the highway that celebrates nature, that invites our citizens to come out and enjoy the shoreline," added Weisenberger.

For many years, Portland residents have requested a boat launching area to access the Corpus Christi Bay.

The new boat ramp at Chris Andrew's Boating Center will give direct access to the Bay for local boaters and kayakers.

"We want to make sure that we're not just planning for the next year or two, but the next decade or two," said Weisenberger.

