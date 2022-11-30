Portland's Christmas by the Coast to feature a real ice-skating rink

The ice-skating rink will be open 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday until Dec. 20. After that, the rink will be open every day during those same times.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ice-skating rink in Portland is opening Saturday at the Joe Burke Pavilion as part of the Christmas on the Coast event.

"Having events that are age appropriate for everybody and have different things to do, and have different interests is really important to us," City of Portland Communications Director Shelby O'Brien said. "We love to be able to offer that to our residents and visitors."

The ice-skating rink will be open 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday until Dec. 20. After that, the rink will be open every day during those same times.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.