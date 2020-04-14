CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi have confirmed they have a positive case of COVID-19 among the base population.

NASCC Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Jason provided a video update via Facebook Friday explaining that the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been isolated in their residence and their movement has been restricted as per Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Those who have been in close contact with that individual have been notified.

Capt. Jason also explained that all child youth program services have been closed until April 15 so they can be fully cleaned by contracted professionals. This is in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

He also discussed the Department of Defense face covering policy, which was put in place last week. Those at NAS-CC who are unable to maintain six-foot social distancing from other people are required to wear face masks or other face coverings -- this includes the commissary and mini-mart, where it is difficult to maintain that distance.

Face coverings are not required in order to get access at the gate, but sentries are wearing them for their protection and the protection of others.

