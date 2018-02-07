Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, lost control of his car according to detectives, struck several signs and a telephone pole, and eventually ended up pinned under highway 286 at Saratoga blvd.

He drove up the ramp and crashed, pinning himself in the car.

Corpus Christi Fire was called in to use the jaws of life to pry the driver from the ride.

As of Monday morning, no charges were filed or name of the driver released.

