Police search for vehicle of interest in possible lead in Burger King shooting

Three people were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant in early September. No one has been arrested.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives said they have a lead on who may be responsible for the shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. last month.

On Sept. 8, Corpus Christi police were called to the restaurant on the 5200 block of Old Brownsville Rd. near S. Padre Island Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found several victims with gunshot wounds when they got to the scene, authorities said. All were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Oct. 3, CCPD released surveillance video of a car, a gray Nissan Rogue, that may have been used by the suspect or suspects in the shooting.



If you have any information about this vehicle or the persons in the vehicle, please call CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

