Four migrants caught after bailout near Up River Road in Corpus Christi, six still on the run, officials say

A routine traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit that ended with the several people bailing out of the vehicle near Up River Rd & IH-37.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are near Up River Road and Figueroa St. due to a possible migrant bailout situation.

A Coast Guard helicopter is on scene along with Corpus Christi Police Department, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol.

According to officials on scene, four people from Guatemala have been taken into custody. They believe six more are still on the loose.

A Nueces County Constable with Precinct 5 tried to make a routine traffic stop in Robstown and the vehicle did not stop, officials said. The routine stop turned into a vehicle pursuit that ended with the several people bailing out of the vehicle near Up River Rd & IH-37.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. No weapons or drugs were found in the vehicle, officials said.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.