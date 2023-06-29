Coastal Bend firefighters prepare for strong potential of fires ahead of Fourth of July

Firefighters from at least 10 different agencies had to join forces to battle a brush fire just outside Odem Thursday as some counties turn to burn bans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Coastal Bend residents are being warned about the dangers of dry vegetation.

Thursday, area firefighters were able to keep a brush fire from getting out of control out near Odem -- but not without also battling intense weather conditions.

Exhausted firefighters not only have to battle flames, but also work through the heat of the day. While some South Texas communities have enacted burn bans ahead of the holiday, firefighters know the potential for wildland fires will still be high.

Annaville Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Clack said that battling the fire that started on US Hwy. 77 near Odem was a collaborative effort.

"We couldn't have done this without all the different departments today, we've got people all the way down from Refugio," he said.

At least 10 different agencies worked together to put out the fire, leaving an estimated 10-15 acres of land scorched.

The hot conditions were so intense that crews were forced to rotate in order to prevent overheating. The fire near Odem is being seen as a preview to what Fourth of July weekend could bring.

Firefighters fear they could see even more calls over the holiday weekend, with concern focused on fireworks.

"It's dry now, we're almost at the extreme level 500 on the Keetch Drought Index and it's going to make it very dangerous for the Fourth of July," said Clack.

A number of South Texas counties have already enacted burn bans, but so far, Jim Wells, San Patricio, Bee and Nueces Counties have not.

"Everybody knows it's hot out there and dry," said Corpus Christi Fire Marshal Randy Paige.

Paige is also sending out a reminder that setting off fireworks inside city limits could carry a $2,000 fine for each package if residents are caught.

"You just got to be careful," he said. "Even if you are doing fireworks out in the county in a legal place, have some kind of way to put the fire out. A fire extinguisher, garden hose, bucket of water, so you can put it out before it spreads."

Paige encourages residents to also be aware of the surroundings they are shooting fireworks in and to avoid dry brushy areas.

He also said to take advantage of professional fireworks displays like the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration, and ultimately save firefighters from what could be a busy night.

3NEWS spoke with Nueces County Judge Connie Scott who said that the dry conditions are being closely monitored. She said that so far, the county has not met the requirements for a burn ban to be put in place. Once they are met, as judge, she has the power to immediately enact one.

