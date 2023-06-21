Potential sports entertainment complex could be on its way to Robstown

This $7 million project has the potential to create additional economic development opportunities for the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners are in talks about a potential newly revitalized baseball field at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The current baseball field has been around for quite awhile. The potential $7 million project could be a substantial investment for the area.

The proposed facility is called 'Yoby Park'. It is a family-friendly sports entertainment complex that is complete with restaurants, retail outlets and an enclosed batting cage. President of Ye Olde Ball Yard Incorporated Leon McGlockton presented the idea to commissioners Wednesday morning.

"We had been looking at facilities at cities, and counties that had stadiums that were vacant,” he said. “This was one of those cities or counties that had been vacant for quite some time."

McGlockton has big plans for the potential project in Robstown .

"Yoby Park is a family-fun destination that's voted toward the batted sports of baseball, softball, where an individual whose never played ball before can play from a batted tee," McGlockton said.

Nueces County Commissioner of Precinct 3 John Marez says the proposal is exciting.

"I think this is probably our one and only best chance to be able to save the fairground's baseball field," he said.

However, Marez wants to see the idea come to fruition and remain successful.

"We gotta get this right, because we know that there's been projects that have come and gone that have had success but kind of short-term, short-lived success when we look at the outlets, we look at the baseball field when it had a ball team there,” he said. “We want to make sure we get this right.

This project comes with a large price tag of $7 million.

"That amount we don't want to go past spending,” McGlockton said. “Because obviously if we're going to spend that much money to renovate the place. We might as well put it in a new place, because the idea of these facilities is building it from the ground up."

Word of Yoby Park's potential carried over to the mayor's office in Robstown:

Gilbert Gomez, City of Robstown Mayor, is excited about the revitalization concept for RMB Baseball complex with Yoby Park. In addition to providing a fun family-friendly entertainment facility, Yoby Park has the potential to spur additional economic development opportunities in and around the City of Robstown.

But what commissioners need now is proof that the company has the funding for a project of this magnitude.

"I think the community is excited about this project,” Marez said. “I believe there will be enough demand and support for it. As long as the company comes through and proves they have that financial backing, to make it happen, then I think we will move forward on it."

The county assembled a committee that commissioner Marez will be serving on that will explore all the details including if this will be a beneficial investment for both the company and county. Marez says the next step is to tour the facility and map out expenses to find out if Yoby Park is a real possibility for the fairgrounds in the next two months.

