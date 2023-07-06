Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community

"It actually mimics tuberculosis, but the disease is significant because it can cause abscesses in your organs, not just only on your skin."

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scientists at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi spoke with 3NEWS about a deadly bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei, that has been found in the Gulf of Mexico.

The deadly bacteria was first spotted in the United States in Mississippi, where three people were infected but eventually recovered.

Gregory Buck, an associate professor of biology and biomedical sciences at the university, said that while he and other researchers are always taking water and soil samples for study, the bacteria hasn't shown up yet.

"I would assume that with our tropical and semi-tropical climate, that it's probably been here, and nobody was unfortunate enough to contract it," he said.

Buck said that the bacteria is so dangerous that it requires a level three laboratory to handle it.

"It actually mimics tuberculosis, but the disease is significant because it can cause abscesses in your organs, not just only on your skin, but all of your organs, including your brain and other internal organs," he said.

Since there is no level three lab at the university, Buck stated that he would immediately send any bacteria sample to our local health department, which has a level three lab. That sample will eventually make its way to Austin for further analysis. The Centers for Disease Control are actively tracking the bacteria now that it has finally reached the U.S.

The deadly bacteria could be found in the Gulf waters or one of our lakes. Even the Nueces River could carry it in its waters. Buck said it can also be found in the soil. He advises everyone to always wear gloves when gardening because if you get sick from the bacteria, the odds of survival are around 50 percent.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!