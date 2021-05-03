'Pothole Blitz': City to repair 4,000 potholes in two week period

This pothole-intensive event aims to repair as many potholes as possible within the two-week time frame. And there are plenty.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Department of Public Works will turn into pothole patrol for two weeks starting next Monday, May 10.

The city hopes to repair 4,000 potholes around the city in what they are calling the "Pothole Blitz.'

Street Maintenance crews will repair potholes primarily on residential streets and roads that are known as pothole “hot spots,” customer service requests received by the City’s Call Center, and through the City of Corpus Christi’s “My City” mobile app.

All work will be done weather permitting and the city reminds drivers to use caution when driving near work zones and to follow all traffic signs.

To report potholes, residents are encouraged to call 361-826-CITY(2489) or download the city app.

