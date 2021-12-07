Nearly 900 pothole repair requests from residents in Corpus Christi. Here's how you can submit one.

According to officials with TxDOT, Monday's repairs are a temporary fix until the the roads can be fully rehabbed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the City of Corpus Christi and TxDOT are hard at work repairing dozens of potholes across the city.

On Monday, TxDOT crews were working to repair potholes located on the frontage road of South Padre Island Drive near Moore Plaza.

According to officials with TxDOT, Monday's repairs are a temporary fix until the the roads can be fully rehabbed.

"We are also meeting with the contractor this afternoon to talk about a longer term repair of that area, of that lane, but that work would have to be done at night," Rickey Dailey with TxDOT said.

According to officials, the machine needed to do those repairs would require both lanes to be closed. They don't have a time frame of when they'll start those extensive repairs.

Due to the recent rain, the city expects the number of potholes to increase.



Rolando Mata, Assistant Director of Public Works, said the city placed crews throughout the area to repair potholes that range from small to large.



"This is an effort we are going to be going through after every rain event until some of these streets are rehabbed and then go from that point on," Mata said.



According to Mata, the city has received nearly 900 requests for pothole repairs, and they hope to see even more numbers as citizens continue to call.



"There is going to be potholes we can’t see and that’s why we need the citizens help to call in these requests as much as they can so we can target ourselves to that location," Dailey said.

To report a pothole, call (361) 826-2489.

