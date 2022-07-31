Potholes can be awful for gas mileage, expert says

If you're constantly driving around potholes or slowing down to save your vehicle ramming into one, chances are you're wasting fuel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One auto expert said if you're constantly driving around potholes or slowing down to save your vehicle ramming into one, chances are you're wasting fuel.

"If you're just keeping your foot off the gas and off the brake at the same time, you're going to get less gas mileage, without a doubt," said Rick Cruz, the owner of Rick's Detail on Ayers St. in Corpus Christi.

Your vehicle is hard at work when you're driving on rough roads. Cruz said you really get a bang for your buck when you take the smoother route.

"The car is going to run better," said Cruz. "The car will run smoother, it's going to cut through the wind better. It's just everything in general with the car and road conditions."

Rough roads are not the only contributor to wasting fuel.

"Make sure there's air in your tires. Make sure they're perfectly inflated. That has a lot to do with it. Make sure your car is tuned. If you have an engine check light, it's a good idea to check that out because that might be leading to a lot of the gas that you may be burning or leaking," he added.

He said keeping your vehicle in good shape and respecting speed limits can save folks some fuel money.

