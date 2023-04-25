Potholes reopen around Corpus Christi as result of recent heavy rains

Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said the department is completing repairs as fast as they can -- but recent rains could pose problems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After recent heavy rains hit the Corpus Christi area, potholes around the city have began to open back up.

Big O mechanic Rudy Perez told 3NEWS that he sees drivers come in after heavy rains because they have damaged their rims from reopened potholes.

"And then here comes a pothole and you hit it at 50, 45 miles an hour and now you got a cracked rim," he said.

3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza who said that his department is working to quickly address the issues regarding city streets.

"If we could we would do all the roads and do them like we would like to," he said. "But for the most part, we're mainly calling them safety fixes to make sure that tires and axles are not damaged at the time because some of them are too far gone."

De La Garza said last year's repair bond is in full swing and that the department is completing repairs as fast as they can -- but recent rains could pose problems.

"The pothole does form during the rain. We use all weather mix," he said.

While the repair mix is only a temporary solution, crews will have to wait until dry weather for a patch that will last longer.

The city has learned how to make a long lasting patch and used the technique on Ocean Drive during the re-pavement process. City crews had to dig down to replace the base where it had washed out.

"When that happens we have to dig it out. Very similar to a tooth cavity. You have to get the decay out, and then go in there with a filling," he said. "Very similar process with the streets, is you've got to get the bad material out and then put some tack, put in the good material and then compact it."

The city continued to approve more funding for street repairs, including considering a resolution at this week's meeting to focus more on street rehabilitation.

