350 pounds of illegally caught fish seized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 350 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the coast of Texas.
Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi.
They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear. The boat was also seized.
This is a developing story. Check back in with 3NEWS for more updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than initially reported, Flint Hills says
- 'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater employee offers entertainment before the show
- Health district asks residents to report at-home COVID test results
- Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.