350 pounds of illegally caught fish seized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 350 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the coast of Texas.

Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi.

They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear. The boat was also seized.

