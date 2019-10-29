SKIDMORE, Texas — More than 800 energy customers in the San Patricio Electric Cooperative had their power cut off Tuesday morning after the Beeville Fire Department reported a ruptured gas line on Farm-to-Market Road 797.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bee County authorities notified the public that the Beeville Fire Department had requested that power be cut off from the location of a major pipeline leak along FM 797 south between Skidmore, Texas, and FM 888.

San Patricio Electric Cooperative said the outage may last up to two hours as crews work to repair the ruptured gas line.

San Patricio Electric Cooperative We have a major outage affecting just over 800 members in the Skidmo... re area. There was a gas line rupture on FM 797 and the fire department asked us the cut power to the entire circuit for the safety of everyone in the area.

