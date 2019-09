CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least four refineries are flaring Tuesday afternoon after a power loss interrupted their process.

According to Joanne Saige, head of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the flaring happens when a power loss interrupts a process. The product is burned off through flares until they can restart the process.

Among the refineries currently flaring include Mark West Javelina, Flint Hills, CITGO, and Cheniere.

