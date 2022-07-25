Bay Area power outage affecting more than 4,000 AEP customers

More than 4,000 AEP customers are without power near Ennis Joslin and Alameda.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large power outage is affecting more than 4,000 AEP customers in Corpus Christi, according to the AEP outage map.

The outage is centered around the areas of Alameda and Ennis Joslin.

The AEP outage map shows an expected restoration time of 1 p.m., but that time is subject to change. It is unknown what caused the outage at this time.

