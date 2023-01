More than 1,400 Flour Bluff AEP customers woke up without power Tuesday morning. Power was restored just after 6 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people are woke up in Flour Bluff without power Tuesday morning.

A power outage is affected more than 1,400 Flour Bluff AEP customers at around 4:30 a.m., according to the AEP outage map.