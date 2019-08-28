CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 11,40 customers were left without power in central Corpus Christi Wednesday as storms rolled into the area Wednesday afternoon.

Power went out shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but 3News has reached out to AEP Texas for more information.

According to the AEP Texas outage map, an estimated time of restoration around 5:30 or 6 p.m.; however, the projection could change as the restoration effort continues.

The West Oso Independent School District released their students at 2:45 p.m. because power went out at all of their campuses.

Power also went out at City Hall. The City of Corpus Christi urged customers who needed to make payments to make them at HEB or online.

