CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 3,625 customers are still left without power in Corpus Christi Wednesday as storms rolled into the area Wednesday afternoon.

Power went out shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday and it affected 11,400 customers. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage.

According to the AEP spokesperson Omar Lopez, crews are gradually restoring power to affected areas.

You can view the AEP Texas outage map.

The West Oso Independent School District released their students at 2:45 p.m. because power went out at all of their campuses.

RELATED: West Oso ISD releasing students early due to power outage on all campuses

Power also went out at City Hall. The City of Corpus Christi urged customers who needed to make payments to make them at HEB or online.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: