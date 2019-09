CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District is reporting a power outage that is affecting all of their district campuses, along with homes in the area.

They posted to their district Facebook page to alert parents at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, more than 2,200 customers in the area are currently without power.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

