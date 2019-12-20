CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff area is experiencing power outages, according to a post on Facebook from the Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The Nueces County ESD #2 says the power outage is due to a transformer that went out after being struck by lightning.

According to the American Electric Power Texas Outage Map online, more than 1,000 customers are without power this morning.

Power is expected to be restored to most areas by around 11:00 a.m. Friday, according to the AEP Texas Outage Map.

