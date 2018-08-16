CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — More than 2,000 customers were left without power around noon Thursday in the area off Kostoryz road between Holly and Saratoga, according to the American Electric Power Texas Outage Map.

The estimated time for restoration is 2 p.m. You can check out the map here for the latest updates from AEP Texas.

