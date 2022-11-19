Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

TXDot and AEP are working hard to resolve the issue. As of now the JFK causeway is limited to a single lane.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound.

Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."

The shoulder and slow lane will be closed down tentatively until Monday, November 21. TXDot and AEP are on scene and are working hard to resolve the issue.

Please expect delays as you are driving into town from the Island, as travel is limited to a single lane for now.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.