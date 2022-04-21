Car crash causes power outage in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 700 Flour Bluff residents are without power after a car crash involving utility poles, according to Nueces County ESD #2.
Two cars were involved in the crash on Glenoak near Flour Bluff Drive, along with several utility poles, officials said.
AEP estimates power will be back on by 4 p.m.
You can check the status of a power outage on AEP's website at any time by clicking here.
There is no word on the cause of the crash or if anyone involved was injured.
