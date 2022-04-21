Car crash causes power outage in Flour Bluff

Two cars were involved in the crash on Glenoak near Flour Bluff Drive, along with several utility poles, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 700 Flour Bluff residents are without power after a car crash involving utility poles, according to Nueces County ESD #2.

AEP estimates power will be back on by 4 p.m.

You can check the status of a power outage on AEP's website at any time by clicking here.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if anyone involved was injured.

