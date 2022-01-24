Power outage in Flour Bluff caused by pole fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A power outage affecting about 1,400 AEP customers in Flour Bluff was caused by a pole fire, according to Omar Lopez with AEP Texas said.
Crews are currently on scene making repairs and expect power to be restored as soon as those repairs are completed.
There is no current estimated restoration time, Lopez said. Click here to check AEP's online power outage map.
