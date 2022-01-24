Power outage in Flour Bluff caused by pole fire

AEP crews are currently on scene and making repairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A power outage affecting about 1,400 AEP customers in Flour Bluff was caused by a pole fire, according to Omar Lopez with AEP Texas said.

Crews are currently on scene making repairs and expect power to be restored as soon as those repairs are completed.

NAVAL AIR STATION FLOUR BLUFF – Crews are responding to a pole fire causing an outage affecting approximately 1,400 customers. We anticipate the restoration of electric service as soon as repairs are safely completed. Thank you for your patience. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) January 24, 2022

There is no current estimated restoration time, Lopez said. Click here to check AEP's online power outage map.

