UPDATE: Power restored to North Padre Island

AEP reports that the outage has been resolved, and the lights are back on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 10:30 am, AEP reports that the outages were resolved, and power was restored.

Around 9:30 am, Dec. 29th, several homes and business on North Padre Island lost power. American Electric Power reports over 3,600 outages on the island.

At this time the cause of the outage is unknown, but AEP estimates that power will be restored by noon.

You can check the AEP Texas Outage Map for more information.

