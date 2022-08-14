Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

More information on flooding and road conditions can be found on the 3NEWS live blog.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas.

AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:

Corpus Christi: 12 outages and 119 without power

Rockport: 2 outages and 28 without power

Port Aransas: 14 outages and 225 without power

San Diego/Alice: 4 outages and 5 without power

Outage numbers and estimated restoration times are continuously being updated by AEP Texas. Stay with 3NEWS for the latest information.

