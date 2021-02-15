AEP Outages: More than 37K customers without power in Nueces County, rolling outages to begin in San Patricio County

Winter conditions have caused several outages across Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are currently 37,700 AEP customers experiencing a power outage in Nueces County, according to the AEP outage map. There is no word yet as to when power may be restored.

Meanwhile, San Patricio County has announced rolling outages will begin there soon to reduce demand on the electric grid.

San Patricio County officials said they expect the outages to last from 30 minutes to an hour, but possibly longer. The outages will rotate as to not affect the entire area at once.

This is a last resort effort to prevent a statewide blackout, officials said.

San Patricio County officials said if you lose power, turn off your heating, water heater, and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, you should switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes. Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

As of 5 a.m., San Patricio County has about 7,100 members out of power due to the ice. Linemen will begin restoration efforts today, officials said.

To view outages, check out our outage map: https://www.sanpatricioelectric.org/outage-map-0