CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a map from AEP, several neighborhoods across the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas are experiencing power outages.

The power outages are affecting 2,073 customers with more than 85 different outage cases across the Corpus Christi, Portland, and Ingleside due to the weather.

For a look at your area, check the AEP outage map. Power is expected to be restored Thursday at 1:00 p.m.in some areas, but as always double-check with the map.

